Socialite Judith Heard crowned Miss Environment Africa International

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Socialite Judith Heard has been crowned Miss Environment Africa International in Mumbai, India.

Themed Beauty Starts With Environmental Care, the pageant aims at boosting environmental conservation around the world.

This was its first edition.

Heard, who is also current Miss Elite Africa 2021, landed in India over two weeks, where over 36 countries’ representatives had been competing for the crown.

Participants were from the UK, Belgium, Seychelles, South Sudan, Nigeria, India, Zimbabwe, Cyprus, France, Philippines, Peru, South Sudan, among other countries.

Heard was picked to represent Uganda at the pageant because of her active involvement in plastic bottle collection, recycling, and tree planting seminars across different cities in the country.

At the grand finale, spiced up by Bollywood star performances, Heard bagged the prestigious crown, certificate of endorsement, and undisclosed publishing contract by the Miss Environment International president, Rushikesh Mirajkar.

She had been a high scorer throughout the boot camp held in North & South Goa, semi-finals (Mumbai Suraj Byke Hotel), and grand finale (CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Center).

Heard’s outfits were made by Ugandan designers.

The mum of three is expected to return to Uganda next week to officially launch campaigns, including plastic collection, recycling, and tree planting across the country.