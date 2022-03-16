Skip to content Skip to footer

Socialite Judith Heard crowned Miss Environment Africa International

HomeAll PostsTop NewsSocialite Judith Heard crowned Miss...
19 mins ago
Share
29Views 0Comments

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Socialite Judith Heard has been crowned Miss Environment Africa International in Mumbai, India.

Themed Beauty Starts With Environmental Care, the pageant aims at boosting environmental conservation around the world.

This was its first edition.

Heard, who is also current Miss Elite Africa 2021, landed in India over two weeks, where over 36 countries’ representatives had been competing for the crown.

Participants were from the UK, Belgium, Seychelles, South Sudan, Nigeria, India, Zimbabwe, Cyprus, France, Philippines, Peru, South Sudan, among other countries.

Judith Heard (centre) with other participants in the Miss Environment Africa International contest

Heard was picked to represent Uganda at the pageant because of her active involvement in plastic bottle collection, recycling, and tree planting seminars across different cities in the country.

At the grand finale, spiced up by Bollywood star performances, Heard bagged the prestigious crown, certificate of endorsement, and undisclosed publishing contract by the Miss Environment International president, Rushikesh Mirajkar.

She had been a high scorer throughout the boot camp held in North & South Goa, semi-finals (Mumbai Suraj Byke Hotel), and grand finale (CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Center).

Heard’s outfits were made by Ugandan designers.

The mum of three is expected to return to Uganda next week to officially launch campaigns, including plastic collection, recycling, and tree planting across the country.

 

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
Mayanja family holds prayers for late AK 47
March 16, 2022
Latest News Top News
Kenya police arrests Ugandan woman with 30 pellets of heroin
November 3, 2021
Latest News Top News
Police probe suspected child kidnap, shooting incident involving Pastor Mulinde
January 5, 2022
Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
City pastor punches mother-in-law, arrested
September 7, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.