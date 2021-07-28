Song Review: Nabbanja (Thwitie) – Mun*G

Mun*G’s lyrics are cuttingly funny, and it doesn’t simply stop there – the delivery of his rap lyrics is sleek. It’s a combination that has never grown old and has kept him easily relevant within the music industry for a solid while now – it always feels like he has been around forever.

By Dennis Asiimwe

Mun*G’s latest release taps into his biggest strengths and then some. He has always been that artiste that was able to be consistently witty throughout a track, but he has also always been someone that can come up with a catchy phrase or tune. He puts these aspects together and alongside the production genius of Baru, has the bopping track that is Nabbanja.

The track is crafted within the dancehall genre, and carries with it an infectious, delicious groove. Alongside this, lyrically, you simply want to listen to Mun*G. His lyrics are cuttingly funny, and it doesn’t simply stop there – the delivery of his rap lyrics is sleek. It’s a combination that has never grown old and has kept him easily relevant within the music industry for a solid while now – it always feels like he has been around forever.

But it’s the production that takes the cake on this one. Dancehall requires a sort of subtle middle ground, because otherwise it can be too simple or cluttered. The instrumentation on Nabbanja nails that middle ground, where it has just enough – a well-crafted bit of instrumentation with a great groove and with just enough musicality to it to supplement Mun*G.

Listening to the lyrics of a Mun*G song is always fun – you get to find little tricks with the way he sets up the song, like the fact that he uses the first five letters of the alphabet in chronological order deliberately on this one. Another gimmick you note is the seeming lack of a hook – the track actually has one, except, it is not a hook that is sang, but rapped. It’s a neat little trick.

Probably the final thing to note is that the track is packed with what you might call emotional charisma. Mun*G enjoys himself pulling this track off – he is having the time of his life, and you can catch it in his voice. That emotion is infectious, and makes listening to Nabbanja a fun experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic has strained musicians significantly, turning their attention to basic survival, something that has understandably impacted their creativity. That lack of creativity does NOT apply to Mun*G – great track.