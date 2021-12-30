Skip to content Skip to footer

Speaker Among blocks debate on Oulanyah’s poison claims

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsSpeaker Among blocks debate on Oulanyah’s...
12 hours ago
Share
165Views 0Comments

By Mary Karugaba

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has blocked debate on former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s poison claims saying his death should not be politicized.

“We are not going to allow Oulanyah’s death politicized. We are still grieving let things of investigations go on, if it’s true, that he was poisoned, let the culprits be got,” she ruled.

This was after the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga expressed concern over the way government was handling the matter and demanded to know whether the investigations would not be targeting some Politicians.

“I am concerned whether the way the matter is being handled will be investigated properly or the state is just politicking. I want to ask the Prime Minister to ask the Prime Minister whether they are in charge or just in disarray. Why disturb the old man who has lost a son and threatening him with arrest?” Mpuuga asked.

Among however asked the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to explained whether the information by the media is what is on the ground.

Nabbanja dismissed the allegations of government being in disarray and said the investigations are being done by professional people who should be left to do their job.

“We have profession people who are doing this. Let’s give them time to do their job. They will do a profession job. Let’s not politicize our brother’s death,” she said and asked to sit.

After Nabbanja’s remarks, several MPs stood up to contribute but Among instead moved to another item.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
I am not here to fight Sheebah, new TNS singer Rahmah Pinky says
December 30, 2021
Latest News Top News
Fun Factory announces return of  “5 Star Madness” 
February 9, 2022
Latest News
Shoprite Lugogo Customers bounced
September 27, 2021
Latest News Top News
Ageless Princess Bagaya’s star still shining bright in Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ film
October 28, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.