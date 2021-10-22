Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah pronounced dead

By Kampala Sun writer

The speaker of parliament Rt. Hon Jacob L’okori Oulanyah has been pronounced dead.

The agricultural economist, lawyer and politician was announced dead in a Tweet carried by President Museveni’s official handle.

President Museveni revealed how he delayed the announcement of the death of Oulanyah that happened at 10:30 AM, East African Standard Time (EAST).

“He was a good cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first,” Museveni tweeted

Oulanyah, who passed on just three days shy of his 57th birthday, was flown to Seattle, USA in February 2022 for treatment following complaints over a litany of ailments

He served as Speaker of the 11th parliament in Uganda following his election on 24th May 2021 where he defeated Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.