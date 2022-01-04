Speculating on Oulanyah’s death could land you in police cells

By Kampala Sun writer

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has disclosed that the Criminal Investigations Division headquarters at Kibuli have opened a case file as investigations into the speculations about the cause of fallen Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s death kick-off.

On Friday, President Yoweri Museveni ordered police to go look for those speculating about Oulanyah’s cause of death.

This comes after Oulanyah’s father, Nathan Okori told mourners in Omoro that there was foul play surrounding his son’s death

“We have opened a case file at CID where all persons who were speculating the cause of death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah will give us statements.

What we are doing right now is transcribing footage, videos, and audio. We are trolling all digital platforms and getting evidence from whoever was coming up with whatever speculation over the death, “Enanga said while addressing a weekly press briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru.

Enanga said that currently, it has become a habit for Ugandans, especially on social media, to speculate about the deaths of prominent people, despite postmortem reports indicating the exact cause of death.

“These days, it appears if a VIP dies, it can’t be due to natural causes but something else. That should stop because medical experts are available to indicate the cause of death and therefore there should be any speculation,” he said.

He added, “After Oulanyah’s burial, police will then start recording statements from people who made utterances of speculation to see what the next course of action will be.”

When they asked if Oulanyah’s father, Okori who started the speculation will be summoned for questioning, Enanga said, “The list of those to be questioned will be availed after the burial to see who will record statements.”

Oulanyah died in Seattle, in the US, last week, and his body is yet to be flown back