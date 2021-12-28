Spice Diana disorganises men at Budo League

By Karim Ssozi

The old students of Budo League turned up in large numbers at Legends Rugby Grounds in Kampala on Sunday, March 20, to enjoy the game of football.

The league is about former students of King’s College Budo coming together through the footballing sport in order to provide a platform for networking, building solidarity, maintaining fitness and good health.

The event also gave revellers a chance to catch up on old times. Several spent lots of dime on drinks and fast foods as bait to secure new catches.

As it turned dark, revellers danced themselves lame. Later, they flocked to the stage for some action by singer Spice Diana.

Spice Diana was escorted to the stage by her bodyguards because of the charged crowd that was ready to turn it up.

She performed songs like Body, Ready, Kwata Wano, and Baatutadde that got her chanting Tuli Waweelu, Tuli Outside, much to the ecstasy of the revellers.

Spice upped the ante when she called on stage any man with a six-pack. A few hit the mark and were able to partake of her spiciness.