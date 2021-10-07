Spice Diana donates to special needs children for Christmas

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Hajaran Namukwaya popularly known as Spice Diana Namukwaya through her Kwaya Foundation Ltd has donated Christmas packages to the autistic children in Busega and Kisenyi

Spice Diana and her entourage made the donations on Thursday, 23 December at the Missionaries of the Poor Bethlehem Home in Busega where she shared light moments with the autistic children and took a tour around the home.

The singer also shared Christmas packages like foodstuff and basic use items including sanitary pads, knickers, toilet tissue, among others

Spice Diana noted how she has been blessed enough by God to share her own success with others. ” This is what I wanted to do this Christmas season and I thank God for keeping us alive to reach this day. God has given me so much as Spice and I thank Him because I always want to share the little I have with you. You deserve to be alive and happy too,”

She also called upon other celebrities to emulate her gesture and join her in giving back to communities and helping the less privileged.