Spice Diana, Nince Henry’s ‘Body’ hits milestone



By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana and Nince Henry’s song Body has notched one million views on YouTube. Released two months ago, Spice Diana’s input was largely overlooked by critics at first and focus put on Nince’s songwriting prowess. However, as the song grew on local music consumers, so did their appreciation for the two artistes’ contribution.

According to Nince, they finished working on the song early this year, but Spice Diana grew impatient after he held on to it a little longer. That was the reason she posted on social media one time claiming ‘Enough is enough’ they better let the public in on their relationship. The message was, she was tired of waiting for the song to be released.

She wrote: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We have kept this in the dark for long and it is painful. I have a family that needs to know. Even my fans would like to know where I stand in this regard Henry. Yes Nince Henry it is time we come out. It is now or never. I am tired. Byebyo,” she wrote.

The video was released in late May and the video in early June. Barely a week after its release, it peaked at number two on YouTube Music’s100 most popular songs in Uganda. It now joins Eddy Kenzo’s Wekeendi music video that was also released two months ago, made one million views weeks ago, and is now in the neighbourhood of two million.