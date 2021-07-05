Spice Diana, Nwagi kick start UG Connect concerts

By Ahmad Muto

According to legendary singer Halima Namakula, the Operation Wealth Creation and No End Entertainment organized local string of virtual gigs dubbed the Uganda Connect Concert are set to start this weekend on Saturday, July 17 2021.

Twenty entertainers will perform at every gig and starting this weekend will be Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, B2C, Daddy Andre, Patrico Mujuuka among others hosted by MC Kats. She said it is going to be a game changer because all the artistes will be paid for their performances depending on some terms and conditions, given that last time they performed unrestrained was February 2020.

Halima Namakula’s role is to vet those that will get a chance to perform.



She added that all artistes regardless of their status in the industry or region will have a chance to perform if they are selected from the pool.



About movement, she explained that they have gotten intouch with the authorities to enable the artistes secure the required travel permits to be able to access the concert venue.

The idea of the concert was announced two weeks ago by the Operation Wealth Creation’s Director of Operations, Sylvia Owori as a viable way of liberating the local artistes from their financial woes.