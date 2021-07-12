Spice Diana rubbished over reckless comment

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Calvin Kalule a.k.a Calvin The Entertainer has called out singer Spice Diana after allegedly hearing that she said the government’s relief fund of sh100,000 is not enough for her make-up for a day.

According to Calvin, that was a very reckless statement with the potential of turning her career from green to red faster than she built it.

He argued that most of the people supporting her career growth are low income earners with little disposable income, therefore sh100,000 is a lot for them. But hearing their favourite artiste, whom they support ridiculing the one thing they fought days to get is very absurd.

Spice Diana has over the years painted a picture of a high maintenance artistes from sharing photos of a mansion, Range Rover, and designer clothes that she claimed one time during a media interview come from Europe because she stopped shopping from China.