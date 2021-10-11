Deejays take over Blankets and Wine tenth anniversary

By Nicholas Oneal

The 10th anniversary of Blankets and Wine, set for March 27 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, is promising a different kind of spice. For the past editions, deejays were more of fillers, curtain raisers and they were the guys who provided the anti-climax by telling party animals to go home at the end of the night.

The coming edition has, however, put the DJs at the forefront. The organisers have lined up at least five of them to play for the picnic goers on the day.

They include DJ Waffles, who is flying in from South Africa. Others like DJ Bankrobber have prominently featured in past editions of Blankets and Wine. For the dog years DJs have cried about being underrated, this is their turn to show that they can hold their own at a big festival.

Slated to perform is Spice Diana, Cosign Yenze and Bruce Melodie from Rwanda, which is more than a reminder that the border is open. This edition will also feature storytelling by Nviiri from Kenya.

This was announced at a press conference at Athena Hotel in Bugolobi, Kampala yesterday. This year’s edition is themed Blankets Is Me, a theme that remains open to interpretation.

Simon Lapyem, the innovation projects manager at Uganda Breweries, assured party people that this year’s edition will be full of excitement and lots of flavourful Tusker Cider.