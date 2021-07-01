Spice Diana’s ‘Ntuyo Zange’ is kadongo kamu- critics

By Hussein Kiganda

Spice Diana’s critics on social media have branded her new song dubbed “Ntuuyo Zange” a kadongo kamu song.

Commenting on her social media , they said she should not boast about her being different from other kadongo kamu singers because her latest song is in the same realm.

“On a good day one day, you will meet @SpiceDiana and she will explain to you how she has never recorded a kadongo kamu piece of Music. See bruv! Ntuyo Zange, her latest piece be pure Ugandan contemporary country music…,”Luckimatic Israel posted on his social media handle.

“My friend you need to upgrade your music, this version it’s kadongo kamu nga wokolima byagwako my dear…,”Patrico Nsamba commented on one of Spice Diana’s post.

“Yayimbye nga Vincent Segawa,”Mirembe Hadijah replied.

However, there are some who think her music is great because it has kadongo kamu music message laden.