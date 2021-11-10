Skip to content Skip to footer

Spice Girls asked to reunite for Queen’s platinum jubilee

10 hours ago
THE Spice Girls have been asked to reunite for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert — including Posh.

Victoria Beckham declined to join the other four on their 2019 reunion tour because of her fashion business commitments.

Now she has been approached again along with Emma Bunton, Geri Homer, Mel B and Mel C to sing at the televised Buckingham Palace show.

Organisers of the June 4 gig promise to “bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign”.

If all members of the chart-topping 1990s girl band agree, it will be the first time the five have performed together since 2012, when they sang a medley of their hits at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

A source said: “BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls?

During the 2012 Diamond Jubilee concert, Mel B, 46, wrote on social media: “Makes me sooo sad Spice Girls wasn’t part of the Queen’s jubilee, break my heart big time, I was so up for it, watched some of it on TV, amazing!”

Mel C, 48, added: “Bit miffed I’m not at Buckingham Palace,” alongside a sad face emoji.

 

