‘Spiritual’ Nabukalu tree finally cut down for expressway

By Simon Ssekidde

Nabukalu tree at Mabuye, Katende in Mpigi district has been felled hours after a court ruling dismissed a case in which a claimant was seeking sh500m in compensation from Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) for his purported cultural site.

The felling paved the way for the construction of the Busega-Mpigi expressway.

China Civil Engineering Construction Company, the contractor of the expressway, brought the excavator and felled the tree last night (Thursday).

Residents came to witness the tree being pulled down in disbelief and shock at what was to happen next.

At about 8:15pm, the tree was pulled down after hours of struggle. The owners were, however, not given the chance to remove their belongings, which were under the tree.

The ruling

Court presided over by Mpigi resident judge Anthony Oyuko Ojok said Hussein Katamba, the complainant, be paid sh4,661,800.

Court also decreed that in case the plaintiff declined to take the money, UNRA should deposit it in court and proceed with the construction works on the land.

UNRA had initially paid sh150m in compensation to the site owners, which they declined to take, saying it was too little to appease the spirits to allow them to be transferred to another location.

The Nabukalu tree at Mabuye was seated on a cultural site for the Lugave clan, where people who subscribe to Lugave clan, visit every month end for blessings from ancestral spirits.