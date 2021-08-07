Spouses praise female athletes on International Women’s Day

Imagine athletics without women. It would be boring and flair-less. However, women grapple with bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. Now, spouses of top female Ugandan athletes have joined the rest of the world on this year’s International Women’s Day to appreciate women’s equality and sports achievements. The men spoke to New Vision Sports’ Javier Silas Omagor

Mercyline Chelangat and Benson Cheboriot

Mercyline Chelangat, the 2018 Gold Coast (Australia) bronze medalist, reigning Cross Country Champion, and National Half Marathon newly-crowned winner, is married to Uganda Police Captain Benson Cheboriot, who heaped praise on the star.

“I have never seen a God-fearing, down-to-earth, hardworking, and professional athlete like her. Mercyline is a lioness of sorts in her field.

“For what she has done to my family and this country as a whole so far, she deserves to be celebrated, that is why I am at home cooking for her,” Cheboriot told New Vision Sports.

Peruth Chemutai and Collin Chebet

Uganda’s only female Olympic gold medalist Peruth Chemutai is the epitome of faith, hard work, and perseverance, according to her fiancé, Collin Chebet.

“She is the epitome of hope, belief, and confidence. Peruth stops at nothing to get her dreams to materialise,” Chebet waxed lyrical of his golden fiancée.

Ezekiel Kiyonga and Agnes Amuron

Ezekiel Kiyonga says he is lucky to have Agnes Amuron, the gold and double silver medalist in the All Africa University Games.

“Agnes is my prayer partner, loving and caring. She is industrious, she loves training. Actually, she spends most of her time exercising, but, of course, she also spares time for family matters,” Kiyonga, lauded his fiancée, who hails from Amuria district.

Sarah Chelangat and Dr. Sisey Abraham Kamaerka

The 2018 Olympic youth double gold winner and reigning Kampala Elite Marathon champion, Sarah Chelangat, also received a celebratory women’s day message from her husband, Dr. Sisey Abraham Kamaerka.

“I would describe her as a disciplined, patient, kind, and humble woman who strives for excellence every single opportunity. She has the heart to uplift other women. Since I married a few years back, my wife has learnt not to be limited by gender,” he said in an exclusive interview.

Sisey, a dental medical doctor, continued: “I celebrate my wife and UAF general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru who offers a parental free service to us, as well as guiding Sarah in her sport.”

He concluded by envisioning that his wife is on the way to becoming the greatest athlete in Uganda, “but most importantly, let us trust the process.”

Other female athletes who got special International Women’s Day recognition from their respective spouses included Halimah Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo, Belinda Chemutai, and Annet Chelangat.

This year’s International Women’s Day that seeks to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality has been marked under the theme Break The Bias.