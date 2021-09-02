Squid Game creator claims Netflix exploited him

By Ahmad Muto

The creator of Squid Game, arguably the biggest TV show on Netflix, has denied claims that the success of the series has made him very rich.

According to the South Korean movie producer and director, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Netflix did not pay him a bonus except what they agreed on in the contract he signed which had no bonus clause. This comes after Squid Game overtook Bridgerton as the most watched TV show on the video streaming platform.

It was reported the series cost about $21m (sh75b) to make but is now worth $900m (sh3 trillion) and grew Netflix’s subscriber figures by about 4.4 million.

Hwang, 50, started working on the Squid Game script in 2009 after the financial crisis that left him in debt. He failed to get money to work on it until Netflix came through. It shows desperately indebted contestants competing in a series of deadly children’s games for $38m (sh135b) in cash.

According to him, he lost six teeth while filming the series due to the stress brought by it. However, he plans on the second season suggesting it will be his chance to negotiate better.