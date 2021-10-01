Squid Game returning for second season

By Ahmad Muto

The creator and director of South Korean hit Netflix series, Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk has finally opened up about its future, revealing that there is going to be a second season.

He explained that there has been a lot of pressure from fans, demanding a sequel leaving him with no choice, but to consider a second season. This comes weeks after he said he had no plans for a follow up. He argued that he did not have well-developed plans for the second season and it was quite tiring just thinking about it. “But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I would consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors,” he added.

According to him, writing the first two episodes of season one took him six months. It premiered on film streaming site, Netflix on September 17, becoming the most watched series in Netflix’s history, surpassing 100 million views.

Squid Game is a survival contest seeing 456 players all playing children’s games to free themselves from debt. According to the creator, he conceived the idea in 2009, but could not put it on screen until Netflix picked interest a decade later in 2019.