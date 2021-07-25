Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana remanded to Kitalya over Masaka killings

By Dismus Buregyeya

Two Members of Parliament have been remanded to Kitalya Prisons over charges of murder and attempted murder. Muhammed Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye South were sent on remand by the court in Masaka after being charged in connection with the rampant deaths in Masaka. Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana, all of the National Unity Platform appeared before the Masaka Chief Magistrates Court on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. They were joined by two co-accused; John Mugera and Wamala Bulo, all residents of Ndeeba in Lubaga Division and Kiyembe Zone Kibuye Makindye Division. The four were remanded until September 15.