Skip to content Skip to footer

Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana remanded to Kitalya over Masaka killings

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsSsegirinya, Ssewanyana remanded to Kitalya...
2 hours ago
Share
31Views 0Comments

By Dismus Buregyeya

Two Members of Parliament have been remanded to Kitalya Prisons over charges of murder and attempted murder. Muhammed Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye South were sent on remand by the court in Masaka after being charged in connection with the rampant deaths in Masaka. Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana, all of the National Unity Platform appeared before the Masaka Chief Magistrates Court on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. They were joined by two co-accused; John Mugera and Wamala Bulo, all residents of  Ndeeba in Lubaga Division and Kiyembe Zone Kibuye Makindye Division. The four were remanded until September 15.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Bebe Cool, son disagree on Bobi Wine
July 25, 2021
Latest News
Bigtril claims he’s working with Sean Paul
July 23, 2021
Latest News
Big Brother Naija 2021:Who are the 22 housemates?
August 3, 2021
Latest News
Spice Diana spices up Barbie Kyagulanyi’s birthday shoot
7 hours ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.