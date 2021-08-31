St. Leo’s college old students run to mark century anniversary

By Lawrence Mulondo

Hundreds of St. Leo’s College Kyegobe old students converged at Sheraton Hotel Kampala on Sunday to participate in a fundraising run to mark 100years of the school’s existence.

St. Leo’s College Kyegobe is a catholic based government aided boys’ secondary school, located in Fort Portal City in the Western district of the country.

The school was founded by the White Fathers missionaries on September 1, 1921.

The run also attracted 96-year-old Emmanuel Basaliza who is the oldest living student of the school.

Basaliza narrated that he joined the school for his secondary education in 1943, when the school headteacher and most of the staff were French Canadians.

According to the chairperson, an old student’s Eng. Emmex Turyatunga who was at the school between 1990 to 1995, the run was also organized to fundraise money to educate the bright but vulnerable students at the school.

“We need to collect sh100m to educate very bright but vulnerable students annually in the school. This is to uplift the school academic standards that have been lowering for years,” he explained.

Albert Agaba Amooti, a board member of the old students’ association explained that they spot students after primary seven and senior for exams results are released.