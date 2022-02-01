Skip to content Skip to footer

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations climax with charity ball

13 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

For the past three days, the Irish Society in Uganda held St Patrick’s Day celebrations, in honour of the globally recognized holiday that celebrates Irish culture and heritage.

The celebrations in Uganda were in partnership with Guinness, On Saturday, a fundraising gala was held at the Sheraton Hotel to raise funds to support local charities here in Uganda.

The dinner that was attended by dignitaries like Irish Ambassador, Kevin Colgan, US Ambassador Natalie Brown, Joseph Rutabana, the Rwandan High Commissioner to Uganda and members of the Irish Society.

The three-day St. Patrick’s Day celebrations climaxed with a charity ball at Kampala Sheraton Hotel (Photo: Karim ssozi)

During the event, there were a number of exciting performances from both an Irish Band, The Kampala Midnight Special and an elite Ugandan acrobatic dance group named Hiccup Circus who kept guests entertained while enjoying Guinness stout that was befittingly the backbone of the light-hearted merriment.

It was fun and merriment during the charity ball ( Photo: Karim Ssozi)

Guests who attended the dinner donated sizeable donations purposed for different charity benefits.

Guests partake of Ireland’s famous drink Guinness (Photo: Karim Ssozi)

During the fundraiser it was revealed that next month the Irish Society will do a call for proposals to different selected charities in the country to disburse the proceeds raised at this year’s ball. The gesture is part of Ireland’s activities to cement the good relationship between the two countries.

There was a splendid display of green fashion reminiscent of the St. Patrick’s Day (Photo: Karim Ssozi)

St Patrick’s was originally celebrated as a Christian holiday in Ireland to honour the country’s patron saint that was killed in the fifth century. It has morphed into an annual celebration of Irish culture across the world.

 

 

 

 

