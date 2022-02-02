Stanbic Bank CEO, lawyer beau flaunt love at Rotary event

By Kampala Sun Writer

In January, we reported that Apollo Nelson Makubuya, a partner at MMAKS Advocates, a commercial law firm in Kampala, was set to marry the painfully gorgeous chief executive officer of Stanbic Bank Uganda, Anne Juuko.

Citing sources, CEO East Africa Magazine then stated that “Mr. Makubuya engaged Ms. Juuko last week at a discreet ceremony and shared the news with close family and friends in a variety of private social media messages.”

“Dear friends, I am pleased to announce that Omumbejja Anne N. Juuko and I were engaged this last Sunday. We plan to get married this year. We thank all of you for your love and support. God bless,” said Makubuya, who is also the chief adviser of the Buganda Kingdom.

Well, the two were the picture of love on Saturday, March 12, during double celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of the Rotary Club of Naalya, as well as honouring women in Rotary in Uganda at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Juuko was the guest of honour at the event held under the theme, Gender Equality Today For A Sustainable Tomorrow.”

Seated at the front, she and her beau, in their his and hers matching black outfits, kept whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears. Had it not been for the other guests on the table, lips would have met and much more!

In her speech, Juuko, dressed in a sequined off-the shoulder floor-length gown, mentioned Makubuya more than once, referring to him as my ‘partner’.

Juuko took over as Stanbic Bank boss from Patrick Mweheire in 2020, revealing that it was not an easy journey as she encountered biases, basing on her age (she was 39), gender, as well as marital status (she was single).

“Thank you, Apollo,” she said, in reference to her new marital status, before laughing hysterically and saying she was only joking.

Both she and Makubuya were spotting rings on that finger.

Makubuya’s first wife, Stella Nansikombi, a lawyer, succumbed to cancer in 2018. The couple had three children.