Standard Chartered bank launches trip to Anfield at Guvnor

2 hours ago
45Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun writer 

Standard Chartered Bank has announced the launch of BANK MORE, SCORE MORE season II campaign that will run between 01st April to 30th June 2022.

This was unveiled during a match viewing party of the Liverpool FC Vs Manchester City game that took place at Guvnor. The event had over 180 bank staff, customers, LFC fans and media who convened to support their beloved club as it journeys towards the championship cup.

The BANK MORE, SCORE MORE season II campaign is a digital league competition that offers the Bank’s customers an opportunity to open and fund accounts to win exciting prizes. Clients have been tiered and will get rewards when they open accounts and take up various products.

Moses Rutahigwa, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank while launching the product said:

Standard Chartered Acting CEO Godfrey Sebaana in black and other management staff of the bank

“We are pleased to once again launch the “BANK MORE, SCORE MORE” campaign as a build up to a successful season I campaign. This campaign is offering an experience of a lifetime for LFC fans. We commit to offer our clients exciting LFC merchandise with the grand prize being an all-expenses paid trip to Anfield or its equivalent as might be determined by the prevailing global circumstances. I therefore encourage all our customers and all football fans who might not own accounts with us, to try our Digital Life account. This account comes with several benefits like: no monthly fees, no minimum balance, no ATM fees, free utility bill payments and free Standard Chartered to Standard Chartered Account transfers.”

LFC Fans dance after the draw with Manchester City on Sunday

Margaret Kigozi, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank added:

“The Liverpool Football Club is amongst the most beloved football clubs in the world with over 770 million fans. Our partnership with the LFC club since 2010 has enabled us launch campaigns such as the famous Road to Anfield, the SC Cup and now this.

Standard Chartered Bank and Liverpool FC have shared values and heritage that have enabled us to create unique opportunities for clients and LFC supporters around the world, so we are proud to host LFC football fans to this match viewing party as Liverpool FC goes head-to-head with one of its greatest rivals, Manchester City and to use this opportunity to launch our “Bank more, Score more” campaign. We look forward to watching BANK MORE SCORE MORE’s winners experience this initiative.”

You will never Walk alone: Singing the LFC Anthem before kick off

Standard Chartered’s Liverpool F.C. sponsorship is the second-longest sponsorship deal in LFC history, and this has enabled the bank to reward and engage its clients through this partnership.

