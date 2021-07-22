Skip to content Skip to footer

State to respond to court bailiff Kirunda’s bail application 

10 hours ago
By Douglas Mubiru 

The prosecution has requested for two weeks to respond to the bail application of renowned court bailiff Moses Kirunda, 57, and his co-accused, Maj. Nelson Marks Kyatuuka, 50.

The duo is battling murder charges before the General Court Martial (GCM) at Makindye in Kampala, which carries a maximum sentence of death, upon conviction.

Appearing before the GCM chaired by Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti, Kirunda arraigned two sureties, who included city businessman Medard Kiconco and his fellow court bailiff, Ronald Bakuyita.

Through his lawyers, Kirunda sought court’s bail, saying he had substantial sureties, has a fixed place of abode and that he is health-wise unwell while in prison.

“Ever since the accused’s detention at Kitalya Prison, Kirunda’s health has been deteriorating with various ailments that are a threat and of grave danger to his life,” Elizabeth Nyasingwa, the accused’s lawyer, told court.

Meanwhile, Kyatuuka presented three sureties, who included businessman Gideon Kabanda, as well as fellow UPDF officers Maj. Paul R. Ampe and Maj Picos Aruho.

Responding to the bail application, state prosecutors said they needed time to respond to the same.

“We pray for a two weeks’ time to enable us study the sureties’ credentials, then make an appropriate response,” Maj Emmy Ekyaruhanga said, prompting Gen. Gutti to adjourn the case to February 28, 2022.

The charge

Prosecution alleges that Kirunda, Kyatuuka and others still at large, on July 14, 2021, at Kitanzi Zone, Lunguja, in Rubaga Division, in Kampala district, unlawfully caused the death of businessman Magid Mugwanya.

 

