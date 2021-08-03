Stop benchmarking the music industry on the ‘Big 3’ – Bushington

By Ahmad Muto

According to talent manager, producer and entertainment critic, Bushington, the setback to the local music industry has been mindset. He particularly points out the problematic use of singers Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine as the yardstick. The producer argued that one of the reasons Nigeria’s music industry has prospered is not subjecting their industry to benchmarks.

“I think we should stop benchmarking our industry on those three singers – Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine. Look at the Nigerians. P Square, D’Banj, 2Face stepped aside and gave the new guys; the Davidos and Wizkids a chance and they are embracing them. Now the Wizkids are opening up for the Remas. For us we are stuck with the three,” he argued.

He added that it is why he had serious reservations with the same artistes that, in his opinion, are retired being on the front line in Gulu, discussing matters pertaining the industry and its future yet it should have been the young artistes.

“If I were General Saleh, why call the retired musicians and leave the current players? Every platform I get, I make sure I bring a new kid, however much they add pressure on me not to,” he added.

Bushington is rather low-key figure, credited for taking a number of Ugandan singers to the Coke Studio Africa where he is one of the 25 music specialists. Artistes on the show get to develop their craft by doing original songs or covers in collaboration with an international artiste. Maurice Kirya, Bebe Cool, Chameleone, Fik Fameica, Rema Namakula, Lydia Jazmine have graced the show at different times.