Stop comparing me to Davido, Pallaso to naysayers

By Hussein Kiganda

Malamu singer Pius Mayanja, also known as Pallaso, has fired back at critics who blasted him about his Range Rover fundraiser. He had posted yesterday that he needs sh100m to pay taxes for his newly-acquired Range Rover, which is stuck with Uganda Revenue Authority. The responses he received were less than thrilling.

A few days prior, Nigerian singer Davido received Naira 140m (about sh1.2b) from his fans for his Rolls Royce. Pallaso seems to be copying him.

Pallaso took to his social media handles and told his haters not to compare him to Davido.

“Stop comparing me to Davido. He is from Nigeria. I am Pallaso from Uganda. I have my own people that love me and they are showing love right now…,” he posted and later recorded a video to put out the same message.

The singer then posted screenshots of messages showing that some people had sent him money. They included Joel Kasule, who sent in 2k and Drare Bireije Kansiime 10k. Pallaso’s Mobile Money balance then, according to the screenshot, was sh1.6m. He had earlier posted another screenshot showing that his father, Gerald Mayanja, had sent him some money.