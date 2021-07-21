Stop misleading women – Cindy blasts Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu has responded to reports that her social media post from days ago was aimed at her longtime nemesis Sheebah Karungi. She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram (@cindysanyu) calling out women who have made it a point to always attack men yet they are surrounded by a big number of them. She narrowed it to music, forcing the public to assume it was a swipe at Sheebah.

“I do not get women who are constantly bashing men when their whole world is sponsored by men. For your business you have a male manager, male promoters and even makeup artistes then you turn around and say women should be independent? Oh please….,” she wrote.

She has now explained she does not have any fights with Sheebah, but people have forced it on her. Cindy added that she has a daughter (Amani Brunetti) who is 10-years-old and might become a singer so she does not want her to find she has created such an atmosphere.

“I am not starting a fight with anyone, but people decided to put there a name of someone they assumed. I have a daughter who is 10. She is also a singer with a beautiful voice. I assume one day perhaps she will say I want to sing and such conversations will be very misleading,” she explained.

But just then, she went into overdrive accusing Sheebah of misleading young artistes that they can do it on their own without men in an industry run by men from promoters to publishers, distributors and errand boys.

“I do not think she should be lying to women that they can handle in on their own when she is not doing it herself. You cannot tell them all they need is themselves. Even yourself you need the men. All those you are working with are men so why are you lying to the upcoming artistes that they can do it on their own. There is no point in that. This industry is full of men,” she explained.

Sheebah and Cindy started feuding in earnest in 2019 after the latter accused the former of being a terrible stage performer. Sheebah responded by telling Cindy her terrible performance got her a house in Munyonyo.

Cindy also claimed she is the only female artiste with a female manager in Uganda. Isn’t Irene Ntale managed by her sister, Sandra Ntale? Hello Cindy!