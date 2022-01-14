Stop playing ‘disco’ music at my son’s funeral, Oulanyah father warns DJs

By Eddie Ssejjoba

Nathan L’Okori, the father of the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, has stopped the playing of any other music apart from gospel music at the funeral of his son.

The funeral service is taking place in Ajuri village, Lalogi sub-county, Omoro district, where Oulanyah is slated to be buried later today, April 8.

The Rev. Canon Ayela Okot passed on the message to the organisers and DJs to stop playing what he termed as disco music.

Ayela said L’Okori warned that disco music could evoke negative emotions. He also said Oulanyah’s brother, Joel Francis Emuna, has high blood pressure and needed soft music.

The disco music was put off immediately.