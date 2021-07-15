Stupidity is not a badge of honour- Kabushenga stings Magogo

By Ahmad Muto

Former Vision Group MD/CEO, Robert Kabushenga and FUFA president/ Budiope East MP, Buyende District, Moses Magogo were the subjects of what has morphed from ‘twar’ to ‘violence’ in Twitter lingual following the return of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as head coach of the Uganda cranes.

He left the job in 2017 after the AFCON finals following a salary dispute. It is against this background that a section of Ugandans received the news with mixed reactions, taking their opinions to social media. Like them, came Kabushenga whose messages to Micho instead attracted Magogo.

“@michocoach I hope this time you have been paid in advance. Unless of course you are returning as a volunteer. If they pickpocket you again don’t come here to make noise for us,” he tweeted.

Magogo who has been severally accused of not managing the country’s football affairs well took it as an attack on his person and clapped back.

“It looks like tweeting is your retirement hobby. Dot com era Jajja does not tell stories around fire places but tweets Just provide us your bank details to be receiving the man’s salaries. Thank you for the good job.”

No, you don’t call Kabushenga a ‘dotcom Jajja’ and suggest he shares his bank details without receiving vitriol.

“@mosesmagogo stupidity is not a badge of honor. It is not a good idea to wear it in full public view. But then again you are far too tone deaf to understand it,” he replied. He also dragged weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko into the ‘twar’ suggesting he would have made a better member of parliament, instead of the ‘cruel joke’ Magogo is.

“.@MosesMagogo in normal times you should be in jail & weightlifter Julius Sekitoleko should be an MP. But then God has played a cruel joke on us as a country & it is the other way round. But it takes a special kind of idiocy to make a mockery of it. I give up!!!”

Micho coached South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Egypt’s Zamalek, and the Zambia national team after his exit four years ago.