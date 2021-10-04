SuperSport geared up for thrilling Cup of Nations

By Alex Balimwikungu

Asamoah Gyan, Africa’s all-time leading World Cup scorer, will be among the specialist analysts fronting up SuperSport’s coverage of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, beginning this weekend.

The Ghanaian is among a star cast of experts, among them Teko Modise, Jay Jay Okocha, James Chamanga and Rhulani Mokwena, who will be unpicking the form of top teams like Algeria, the defending champions, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Tunisia.

In an announcement to the press, MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing Colin Asiimwe reiterated SuperSport’s commitment to deliver unbeatable entertainment in the world of sports especially the AFCON tournament which is truly African.

“We are excited to officially broadcast all the AFCON games for all our DStv and GOtv subscribers. It is the most watched tournament within the African tournament, and it is only right that we serve our customers in Uganda with this action on all our SuperSport channels,” Asiimwe said

To ensure the widest possible coverage of the 33rd edition of Africa’s showpiece event, SuperSport will host build-ups and post-match assessments, ensuring every angle is covered for a tournament that has been long awaited after being postponed from last July. Beyond this, there will be magazine programming and news updates from in-country broadcast teams.

All 52 matches (including 32 group stage fixtures) will be broadcast live on DStv with several dedicated channels to ensure the widest, most entertaining broadcast of the 33rd edition of the event.

These are:

DStv

Football Plus Chn.222 (down to DStv Access) – 44 matches on channel renamed SS AFCON. Simultaneous matches on Variety 4 (Access) – eight games.

GOtv

Select 2 Chn.334 (GOtv Value) – 44 games. Simultaneous matches on Select 1 (GOtv Max) – eight games.

Additionally, all matches will be streamed live on Showmax Pro.

There will also be language options available across various regions on the continent.

SuperSport will also have a full digital offering that will take in various content pieces, including focus on the big stars, key clashes and statistical pieces that will set the scene.

There will be live coverage of all the big games on web, app and social.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations begins on Sunday 9 January and continues to Sunday 6 February .