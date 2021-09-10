Susan Kahunde is Miss Tourism 2021/22

Miss Tourism Beauty pageant, organized by the Miss Tourism Foundation to ensure conservation in Uganda has a new ambassador. She is 22-year old Susan Kahunde from Tooro region.

Kahunde beat 26 other contestants for the Miss Tourism 2021/2022 crown held over the weekend. She replaces Sonia Komugisha, 25. \

Kahunde wowed the judges and the sparse crowd with her poise, elegance and the way she answered questions; notably on how the pandemic has affected the tourism sector.

Her mega-watt smile was however dimmed by the fact that she is the first winner not to drive away in a prize car often doled to winners.

The CEO Miss Tourism Allan Kanyike revealed that limited sponsors this year was partly to blame. He however reassured that there will be cars readily available to ease her movements.

Phiona Opia and Rashidah Namukwaya were first and second runners up.