Suuna says the three media personalities have offended him again

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Omulangira Suuna has said the three media personalities Isaac Kayz Kawaalya, William Nkuluri and Brian Wako deserved to be on remand for 14 days because they have learnt nothing in his judgement and have failed to tame their tongue.

He said the purpose of being sent on remand is to enable one reflect, but the three did not and he instead saw them on television trolling his hairstyle saying a man who is still tinting his hair at 40 years is never going to stop them, adding that it is going to be the Expendables Three.

After the remand of the trio to Kitalya Prison on Friday, October 1, dividing public opinion, Suuna said he tried to get them to apologise to him, but they were arrogant. They were charged with computer misuse and criminal libel.

However, on Thursday, they secured bail and assured their followers that they are starting from where they stopped.