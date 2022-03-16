Skip to content Skip to footer

Suzan Makula shuts down haters

2 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Ever since her widely publicised affair with House of Prayer Ministry International’s Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, Suzan Makula Nantaba has divided opinion.

She has come under a barrage of insults on social media, and somehow resisted the urge to respond to her detractors. She has, however, borrowed a leaf from her acerbic- tongued consort and is now responding back.

Makula, during her TV programme, took a swipe at people who live a wretched life, but have the audacity to abuse her, a landlady!

“People borrow data and feed on roadside chapatti and eggs (rolex), but have the audacity to insult me, an accomplished landlord. I pity them,” she ranted.

Makula insists she is a classy queen who cannot be put down by hurtful people.

 

