Suzan Makula shuts down haters

By Alex Balimwikungu

Ever since her widely publicised affair with House of Prayer Ministry International’s Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, Suzan Makula Nantaba has divided opinion.

She has come under a barrage of insults on social media, and somehow resisted the urge to respond to her detractors. She has, however, borrowed a leaf from her acerbic- tongued consort and is now responding back.

Makula, during her TV programme, took a swipe at people who live a wretched life, but have the audacity to abuse her, a landlady!

“People borrow data and feed on roadside chapatti and eggs (rolex), but have the audacity to insult me, an accomplished landlord. I pity them,” she ranted.

Makula insists she is a classy queen who cannot be put down by hurtful people.