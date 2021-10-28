Skip to content Skip to footer

Swangz Avenue signs new artiste Zafarani

2 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Swangz Avenue has today unveiled a new artiste, Josephine Nakyoonyi, who goes under the moniker, Zafarani.  The singer put pen to paper in the presence of her lawyers  at the Swangz Avenue offices in Industrial Area.Details of the contract have not been disclosed, but it’s believed to be a long-term recording contract.

Swangz continues to signup artistes never heard of before and turning them into mega stars. It’s believed that Zafarani has been under training for months leading to the contract signing and was seen backing up musicians in the very successful Tusker Malt Conversessions.

She backed up King Saha and Chameleone recently at the Swangz Avenue-produced Conversessions.

Zafarani signed a contract with Swangz Avenue in the presence of her lawyers(photo: courtesy)

During the reveal video, there’s a teaser of what is believed to be her song playing in the background. No details about music releases have been shared by Swangz Avenue or how long it will take before we get a feel of the new artiste.

This takes the number of artistes directly managed by Swangz  Avenue to four and they are all female. Winnie Nwagi last year renewed her contract with the Industrial Area-based label, Vinka is signed to Sony, but managed by Swangz and the hugely successful Azawi.

Irene Ntale quit Swangz Avenue in 2017.

In a recent interview, Benon  Mugumbya, director at the label mentioned that they intend to retain all their artistes and add several more to the label.

