Swangz Avenue signs new artiste Zafarani

Swangz Avenue has today unveiled a new artiste, Josephine Nakyoonyi, who goes under the moniker, Zafarani. The singer put pen to paper in the presence of her lawyers at the Swangz Avenue offices in Industrial Area.Details of the contract have not been disclosed, but it’s believed to be a long-term recording contract.

Swangz continues to signup artistes never heard of before and turning them into mega stars. It’s believed that Zafarani has been under training for months leading to the contract signing and was seen backing up musicians in the very successful Tusker Malt Conversessions.

She backed up King Saha and Chameleone recently at the Swangz Avenue-produced Conversessions.