Talent Africa wins big at Janzi Awards

By Musa Ssemwanga

The 360 events and production powerhouse has echoed through the corridors of Uganda’s entertainment scene for over a decade.

At the just concluded Janzi Awards, Talent Africa Group, was recognized as the Most Outstanding Promoter in Uganda.

Receiving the award, the proprietor and top manager at the franchise Ally Allibhai hailed God, clients, employees for the success.

“We’ve worked hard for this. It’s not by mistake that am taking this home. The competition was also tight but God above all, we won. Thank you everyone” read part of his acceptance speech at Kololo.

Some of Talent Africa’s flagship events include the Pearl of Africa Star Search, Nyege Nyege Festival, Ekyooto Ha Mpango Cultural Festival, Miss Uganda Pageant, Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards, Pulse Jam Fest and many more.

Apart from organizing events, Talent Africa also has invested heavily music and film industry through their sister company Talent Africa Group Studios (TAG Studios).

They also offer 360 music labels services such as talent management, brand marketing and an international booking agency.

These according to Award critics were some of the many reasons why they emerged victors on the day.