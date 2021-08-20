Tanasha Donna confirms she refused to be Diamond’s video vixen

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama Tanasha Donna has confirmed she refused to be the vixen in her baby daddy’s Naanzaje music video released last month.

This was while attending Diamond’s rival, Ali Kiba’s Only One King album listening party in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Friday, last week.

According to her, she turned down the request and it is an issue she is not comfortable talking about.

The news about her refusal to be the vixen was revealed by the video director Hascana. He said Diamond’s first choice was Tanasha, but when he contacted her, she was not receptive. The next day, the singer changed his mind and said they were going to shoot with a girl from Dubai.

Tanasha’s decision was hailed by Kenyans who told her she has her own name now and should not allow Diamond to use her. They claimed he used South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and therefore she should not fall prey.

Meanwhile, she praised Ali Kiba saying he is dedicated to his music, is super talented and she looks forward to working with him. Diamond and Tanasha have a son together, born on his father’s birthday in 2019 – October 2.

The Naanzaje music video hit over one million views in less than 24 hours of its release. It now has 9.6 million views in one month.