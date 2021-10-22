Tanzania’s Nas wa’kitaa teams up with upcoming Ugandan singer Sqoop Lamar

By Hussein Kiganda

Tanzanian rapper Nas Wa’kitaa has embarked on uplifting upcoming Ugandan artistes by doing collabos with them.

The Sielewi singer recently recorded a collabo with Sqoop Lamar, one of the promising young stars in Uganda. They released their audio dubbed Zaweddewo, a mixture of Luganda and Swahili.

Nas told The Kampala Sun that Uganda was his second home. He thus felt obligated to do collabos with Ugandans.

“I have been here several times and I feel at home. I have recorded some of my videos from here. I indeed feel that I have to team up with my Ugandan brothers for a better East Africa,” he said.

The song was produced by Diggy Baur.

Nas Wa’kitaa is a member of the Tanzanian popular group, TNG Squad, whose other members are Ramadhan Mansweti alias Tinye Times and Herbert Kihango alias Mr. G.