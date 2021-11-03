Skip to content Skip to footer

Teddy Bugingo appeals order to surrender land titles

10 hours ago
By Eddie Ssejjoba

Teddy Naluswa Bugingo, the wife of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries Church, has appealed against a court ruling ordering her to surrender seven land titles.

The ruling of March 31, 2022, at the Family Division of the High Court in Makindye, also ordered Naluswa to surrender three cars and their marriage certificate in the ongoing divorce battle.

The land titles are for their properties in Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala.

Court last week dismissed her applications and directed her to deliver the documents to Pastor Bugingo, who filed a divorce case seeking to dissolve their marriage.

Pastor Bugingo says he intends to use the documents in the case.

In 2019, Pastor Bugingo filed for divorce against Naluswa, after 29 years of marriage.

However, Naluswa has objected, arguing that she is a Christian who believes in the Bible.

Pastor Bugingo filed an affidavit to back up his divorce application in the court, saying he left the properties with Naluswa at their matrimonial home in Kitende off Entebbe Road in Wakiso district, in 2016.

Justice Joseph Murangira also turned down Naluswa’s defence filed in her affidavit that says she was sick and needed more time to look for the documents.

Bugingo argues that absence of the documents in court was delaying the divorce case he filed against Naluswa.

Murangira, who concurred with Bugingo’s argument, directed Naluswa and her lawyers to produce the documents since they belong to him.

Last week, he advised Pastor Bugingo’s lawyer, Ronald Ruhinda, to seek permission from the registrar to enforce the order, saying he was unable to set the date for hearing witnesses from both sides since the documents were still in possession of Naluswa.

In her appeal, Naluswa argues that if she surrenders the land titles, Bugingo might use the documents in any way he wants before the divorce case is disposed of.

She instead prefers to deposit the documents and they remain in the possession of court.

Naluswa was directed to meet the costs for the applications that were dismissed.

