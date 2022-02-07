Skip to content Skip to footer

Teenagers enjoy themselves at charity event

3 hours ago
By Ivan Kabuye

Several teenagers turned up for the Star Fest for Charity concert at Kingdom Kampala on Saturday, April 23.

The event not only gave teenagers a platform to showcase their talents on stage, but was also about giving back to the vulnerable.

The youngsters impressed as they showcased several fashion styles designed by themselves.

Lots of young upcoming artistes were also given a chance to perform for their colleagues.

The fairly-attended concert saw incredible performances from Levixone, who excited the teenagers with his hit songs such as Mbeera.

Jowy Landa wrapped up the event, which started at 10:00am and ended at 6:00pm, with an electrifying performance.

A teenager showcasing her design on the runway during the Star Fest for Charity concert at Kingdom Kampala on Saturday, April 23 2022. (All photos by Ivan Kabuye)
Levixone performing for the teenagers on Saturday
Jowy Landa on stage

 

 

 

 

