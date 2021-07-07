Tems scores performance on Jimmy Kimmel as Apple’s Up Next artiste

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian sensational singer Tems, who has been added to Apple’s list of artistes on the UP Next program, an initiative designed to identify, showcase and elevate promising young talents, is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The performance is set for Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and will be followed by an interview with Apple Music 1’s host, Nadeska.

The singer/songwriter expressed excitement after she got selected by Apple as their Up Next artiste.

“I am happy that I can share my story and the story of where I am from. Sending huge love to Apple Music for encouraging artists, and providing the visibility needed to impact societies on a global scale,” she said.

Real name Temilade Openyi, this year alone she got to collaborate with singer Wizkid on the chart topping song, Essence off his Made in Lagos album that went on to top the billboard charts last month after the remix was graced by Canadian crooner, Justin Beiber. As a rising star, she watched the song enter the World Digital Song Sales chart and the Billboard Global 200. On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, Essence was 13th on the Billboard Hot100, and it hit No.1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

In late August 2021, it became the most shazamed song in the US on music search platform, Shazam. It made it the second most shazamed song in the world by an African artiste(s) after South Africa’s Master KG’s lock down anthem, Jerusalema.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, Tems scored her second Billboard Hot100 song with Canadian rapper, Drake on the song Fountain. It is off the rapper’s album Certified Lover Boy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is a television show hosted by American comedian, Jimmy Kimmel who interviews political figures, Hollywood stars and welcomes artistes to perform live.

In December 2020, Tems got booked for the Big Brunch concert at Dungu Resort, Munyonyo yet concerts were/are banned because of Covid-19. She showed up alongside Omah Lay only to end up in court and prison. However, after their release was secured, they were taken to the Nigerian Embassy in Kampala and later flown back home. Tems took to Twitter where she bashed singer Bebe Cool and vowed to face off with him in case he ever steps foot in the west African country.

It should be noted that hours to the concert, Bebe Cool vowed to do anything to frustrate it reasoning that local artistes were not allowed to perform here.