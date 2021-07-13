Thank you for fulfilling your promises – Zuena celebrates Bebe Cool

By Ahmad Muto

Former singer and media personality, Bebe Cool’s wife, Zuena Kirema waited until the clock struck 12:00am, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 to be the first person to post her husband a birthday message. In it, she thanked her husband for doing the one thing a section of women claim men do not do – fulfil promises.

She shared a few of the singer’s photos on her social media accounts with the caption: “A piece of my heart, a king, the father to my babies was born today. Happy birthday my love. May Allah keep blessing you my love, you are always giving and for that matter, you deserve nothing, but the best my love. Thank you for always fulfilling your promises. I love you infinity @bebecool_ug,” she wrote.

This makes Bebe Cool, born on September 1, 1977, 44-years-old today.

Bebe Cool married Zuena at a civil ceremony in 2003 at Crane Chambers. The couple separated briefly in 2007 citing infidelity on Bebe’s part before reconciling a while later. Early this year, they marked 19 years of their relationship with a long post from Zuena who noted that no other man has the ability to take her heart from Bebe Cool.