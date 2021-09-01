The Fugees to stage shows in Ghana and Nigeria

Hip hop trio The Fugees comprising Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel are set to go on a world tour in honour of the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed album, The Score.

It will be their first in a decade and a half. The tour will see them perform in several US states, Paris, London and more. However, the climax of the tour will be in Africa. The Fugees will have their final shows in Nigeria and Ghana. Their first show will be in support of the Global Citizen Live set to air on Saturday, September 25, 2021 for 24 hours on long live broadcast across six continents. It is an initiative calling on world leaders to defend the planet and end poverty. The African artistes’ performance list is dominated by Nigerian acts Grammy Winner Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti. Only Angelique Kidjo is from Benin. No single East African has been added to the list yet while The Fugees are now on. This comes after their 2005-6 reunion that ended in conflict, with Michel threatening never to share stage with Hill ever again.

One third of the group, Haitian-American Wyclef Jean came to Uganda for the second time in 2008 and performed at the Lugogo Cricket Oval where he shared the stage with Bebe Cool who curtain raised. One of the highlights was while performing his collaboration with Akon and and Lil Wayne; Sweetest girl, he decided to dive into the crowd only to return on stage without his belt.

When he met rapper Navio four years ago on Coke Studio Africa, he said they had met before here in Uganda and he admired his versatility; being able to wrap in Luganda and English.