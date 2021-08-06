The Grill: I like pressure from fans, says DJ Roja

Rogers Kitaka Nsubuga alias DJ Roja is best known for his deejaying. He initially started out singlehandedly, before later forming a duo with DJ Slick Stuart. DJ Roja was in the news last year over his beef with singer Hendrix Ssali (Paper Daddy). He refused to play his music. To Paper Daddy, DJ Roja is an enemy of progress in the entertainment industry. Joan Murungi talked to Roja.

What inspired you to start the Unleash The Beat freestyling contest?

The Unleash The Beat contest was Club Beer’s idea. Since we are producers, we were tasked to come up with a beat so that they can get one winner who would do a song with us (Slick Stuart and Roja), called the NXT Hottest Club anthem.

Besides deejaying, what else do you do for a living?

I am an entrepreneur, events producer and organiser, music studio producer, entertainment consultant and a digital influencer.

When Dumba Muzafaru lost his YouTube channel over copyright infringement for your Sunday song, many people were unhappy with you. In their estimation, he was just promoting your song. Did you resolve your issues with him?

We chose to keep quiet over that matter because many people are ignorant about YouTube. That was copyright stuff, but we appreciate Mr. Dumba for the time he takes to promote Ugandan music.

Compared to when you were deejaying alone, and now that you are a duo with Slick Stuart, which has made you more successful?

They say two heads are better than one. You can’t do it alone. You need a team. Life has been good after I teamed up with Slick Stuart.

Do you miss the old DJ Roja? I mean the Roja that worked without Slick Stuart?

Partly I do because the old Roja had no pressure from the fans and the media. For now, it’s about my brand and work, how I appear, who I meet, where I meet them, why I meet them. Just know it’s a lot.

How is your girlfriend, Daniela Maria? The last we heard about her, you had beaten her up badly. Are you still together?

I have no comment about that.

You told us about how you met her on Facebook. How did she manage to win your heart?

We met on Facebook and broke up after (laughs).

Who are you currently dating?

My relationships, my business. My love life is not for the public. Time will surely tell. You will know about her with time.

What is your relationship with Angelina music of UK? You two are very close.

Hahahaha… Angelina? She is just an industry friend.

Many of the celebs like DJ Bush Baby and lman made it official. When are the wedding bells ringing on your side?

God willing and after meeting my soul mate, I will do the needful and propose, do the kukyala, introduction, wedding and honeymoon, where we shall make babies. Ela… if I had one, I would have wedded her.

Are you still studying your girlfriend? You surely must have been together for long.

Yes, I am still studying the person I want. What if she is the type that sleep walks and falls off a building? Hehe.

Your close friends say that someone wanted to sell you a song, but you refused it because it was written in English.

This is the first time I am hearing about this. We have songs in the English language. We have More Of This with Rema, Sumn’ u Neva Had with Winne Nwagi and Danger by Kojjo Derrick. Very Well by King Saha also has English lines in it.

Do you even know how to sing? We haven’t seen you grab a mic to sing?

The most important thing is that we make good music and own the rights to the music. But then, we are artistes, not musicians.

People say you got into a comfort zone ever since you became a star.

What’s the comfort zone you are talking about ? I work on TV and radio every weekday. We release music every year. We have mixtapes every month. We are quite busy and more is coming. I, however, like the pressure fans are putting on us. It makes us work harder.

When you went to London with Slick Stuart, there are rumours that a sugar mummy sponsored your air tickets.

A UK-based promoter called mosh Alim and DJ Shady paid for our tickets. The second time in February 2020 when we went for our album listening, a promoter called Marvin paid for our tickets.

When you dressed in boxers and high heels after you had lost your Arsenal bet, mbu you had borrowed those high heels from media personality Zahara Toto. How much did you pay her?

Nothing came from Zahara. However, many of my female friends were offering to help but that’s a by-the-way.

Why did you refuse to play Hendrix’s new raggae song? What did he do to you?

(Goes silent).

He even branded you an enemy of progress in the music industry.

(More silence).

Tell us about your new tattoos.

I got three new tattoos. One to represent my name (seven-star DJ), while the other two mean peace, life continuity and strength. Actually, they are waves and shark tooth.

What’s it with you and PlayStation games?

But how do you know all these things? Do you spy on me? Anyway, I have been a game lover from childhood. I have played Nitendo, brick games, snakes on Nokia phones, etc. I basically had an awesome childhood.

Recently, you released a free online mix tape. Are you bribing fans out of fear of losing your position as one of the top deejays?

I last did a mixtape in 2016. This is because I had taken a different direction. We, as Silk Stuart and Roja, ventured into production as SR. So, music had taken most of my time. People were spending most of their time at home due to COVID-9. I, therefore, I had to find a way of entertaining them without them only finding me in nightclubs or watching me on TV and radio.