After publishing for nearly ten years, The Kampala Sun, one of Vision Group’s major entertainment tabloids, goes entirely online. The readers of the tabloid will now access their favourite content on the website, www.kampalasun.co.ug free of charge on the phone, tab or computer.

On Friday, The Kampala Sun team started events in the lead-up to the official public launch slated for next Friday, October 15, 2021.