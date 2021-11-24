Skip to content Skip to footer

The man who swept Sheila Nduhukire off her feet

3 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Former media heartthrob turned corporate spokesperson Sheila Nduhikire is officially off the shelf.

The 32-year old Nduhukire presently the Principal Public Relations Officer/Manager at the Entebbe based National Medical Stores introduced her lover Derrick Kakonge to her parents in a ceremony known as “Okugamba Obugenyi”.

The private ceremony attended by close circuit friends, was held in their rural home in Kazo.   It took a tweet by Sheila’s former work make, Sudhir Byaruhanga to alert the wider public.   “Sheila Nduhukire is officially off the shelf,” he tweeted.

Sheila Nduhukire says she is lucky to have a man like Derrick in her life( Photo: courtesy)

An excited Nduhukire then literally confirmed the news on her whatsapp status updates.

She wrote:  “I have seen the glory of God,” She followed it with a more telling one “I love you babe I can’t wait to be with you.”

Derrick Kakonge commonly known as “Derro” by peers is a laid back guy.  He is close friends with Tendo Kaggwa and is a regular at Zone 7 hangout in Mbuya.

Close friends say he is a loaded guy who will not make noise about his wealth. He is said to own a private security firm called Security plus (SP).

Derrick kakonge is said to be a laid back guy (photo: file)

For someone who read news headlines for several years (NTV and NBS TV), Sheila’s life was out there.

A daughter to Rt. Rev Stephen Namanya,  and Lydia Namanya, a retired teacher. She is the second born in a family of seven.   She was once the Guild President of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST)

When she came to Kampala, she graced the TV screens and the number of male crushes increased with each bulletin she anchored.  Many like singer Ykee Benda and humorist Harry Sagara openly declared their affection.  Derrick was never mentioned.  It is him who scoops the prize. Congratulations.

 

 

 

