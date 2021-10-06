The Nnabagereka at 57

By Kampala Sun writer

Today, the Queen of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda, makes 57 years old. She got married to the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, in 1999, taking the title of Nnabagereka. She is the epitome of beauty, grace and style. What many people don’t know is that the Nnabagereka loves to have fun, so every so often (well, before COVID-19) you might find her dancing away at a classy event or attending a fashion show with her contemporaries like former finance minister Maria Kiwanuka or Toro Queen Best Kemigisa. In celebration of her birthday, we bring you her pictures over the years.