The Nnabagereka at 57

4 hours ago
66Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun writer

Today, the Queen of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda, makes 57 years old. She got married to the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, in 1999, taking the title of Nnabagereka. She is the epitome of  beauty, grace and style. What many people don’t know is that the Nnabagereka loves to have fun, so every so often (well, before COVID-19) you might find her dancing away at a classy event or attending a fashion show with her contemporaries like former finance minister Maria Kiwanuka or Toro Queen Best Kemigisa. In celebration of her birthday, we bring you her pictures over the years.

Nnabagereka at 57
 
 
Back from the honeymoon to prepare the first meal for friends and family. Kabaka Ronald Mutebi offloading a bunch of matooke from Nagginda on September 9, 1999
 
 
THE QUEENS: Nagginda and Toro queen Best Kemigisa clap during the Nnabagereka Trust Fund fundraising at Speke Resort Munyonyo on May 21, 2005
At Kabaka Mutebi's coronation anniversary on July 31, 2000
The Nnabagereka at singer Rema's introduction ceremony in 2019
 
Daizy Roy serves Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda at the wedding reception of Wendy and Sjorf Affen at Munyonyo in 2004. The waiter (centre) is holding the plate
 
The Nnabagereka at her grandfather's birthday
 
The Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, receives a gift from Nagginda during the closing ceremony of the Ekisaakaate held at Seeta High Green Campus in 2014
 
 
Nagginda on her wedding in 1999
 
The Kabaka, Ronald Mutebi and his wife, Sylvia Nagginda, dance during his 53rd birthday party at Lubiri Palace in 2008
Nagginda and daughter Princess Katrina Sangalyambogo waving to the crowd during the fourth passover festival at Namboole Stadium on December 31, 2005 to Jan 1, 2006
The king and queen of Buganda at their wedding in 1999
Nagginda and Morine Wavamunno at the Pearl of African Music awards at Speke Resort Munyonyo in 2004
Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi with his wife Sylvia Nagginda during a party that they hosted for the youth at the Mengo palace in 2000
Nagginda receiving the Kabaka
Kenyan radio presenter Caroline Mutoko takes a selfie with the queen
Gladys Mukula, wife of the then Soroti Municipality MP, Mike Mukula, hugging the Nnabagereka at the Women's Day banquet at the Kampala Serena Hotel on March 14, 2014
Sylvia Nagginda and former KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards at the Kampala Serena Hotel in 2017
Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

