The Oulanyah outside the walls of Parliament

By Hussein Kiganda



Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah had two distinct personalities. In office, he had a personality that showed that he had the nation’s best interests at heart. He dressed the part and had the aura of seriousness about him although he interspersed it with a tinge of humour.

Out of office, he was a free spirit who milled with anyone and everyone. At times you felt his security detail had to remind him of his limits.

Oulanyah had a biker’s personality and mentality. For starters, he was adventurous and loved the ‘brotherhood’, which is synonymous with bikers.

According to his father, Nathan Okori, Oulanyah was a great narrator.

He loved stories and would chat with him whenever he went to visit him.

“He very much loved to tell me stories. He would tell me almost everything he had seen in the city,” Okori said about his departed son.

Oulanyah was a stickler for fitness and sport. Stories abound about how he would show up unannounced, but with a few plain-clothes minders to watch a game of rugby at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds. He never occupied the VIP grass thatch tent.

But rather, he would huddle with the rest of the fans at the popular ‘Michael’s’ corner where rugby fans partake of sizzling ribs under thick plumes of smoke.

For as long as anyone noticed him through the baseball cap, always pulled to his brows, they would get themselves a steady supply of beer and meat on the evening.

Had Oulanyah been 30 years younger, he would have given the sport of Mixed Martial Arts a shot. Kick-boxer Golola Moses was once his trainer. He tells a story of a man who was so fit for his age; one who set his fitness goals and always stuck by them.

“I have trained very many important people who have disappointed me. After training, they would go and eat pork and beer. Jacob was different. I remember telling him that weight is lost in the gym, but most of all in the kitchen. Besides training him, I also advised him on diet. He would call me for advice and I am happy he listened to me. Who am I? It is sad that he passed on,” Golola said.

One of the highlights of Golola’s glorious career has Oulanyah in it.

“In 2019, he attended the premier of my movie Life Of The Champion, at Century Cinemax at Acacia Mall,” he recalls.

Oulanyah’s fashion sense was predictable. On official duty, he loved his black suit with his bowtie.

Out of office, he loved donning casual shirts and yellow T-shirts with a black puffer vest. In his free time, he wore flat shoes in form of push-ins.

Oulanyah’s strength was is donations.

According to some reports, Oulanyah donated several chairs and money to the churches in his village.

In 2019, he is reported to have donated money to some National Resistance Movement youth, thanking them for supporting the party.

He had that physical appearance which the Baganda call omubiri gwobuko, literally translated into “the figure that is acceptable by the in-laws”.

Despite claims that he never wanted to support his children, he was a caring father. He accepted to pay over $500 (sh1.8m) monthly to his former wife Winnie Amoo Okoth, to cater for his two children.

He had the Romeo and Juliet love and beloved in the saying that goes, “first cut is the deepest”. Once he truly loved, he loved till eternity. He is reported to have loved his first wife, Dorothy Nangwale, even after she passed on.

He left his deceased wife’s jewellery and clothes in the closet as a sign that she still had her by heart.