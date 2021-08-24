‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment

Michael K. Williams — who portrayed notorious stick-up man Omar Little on “The Wire” —has been found dead.

Williams, 54, was discovered face-down and unresponsive in the dining room of his luxury Williamsburg pad with what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table, sources said.

A relative of the Emmy-winning actor talked to him Friday, and Williams was supposed to show up to an event Saturday but never made it, sources said.

The relative then went to Williams’ home Monday, and someone called cops to the address at 440 Kent Ave. just before 2 p.m., saying there was a man there who was “unresponsive’’ and “feels cold,’’ sources said.

Williams — who had talked openly about his past struggles with drugs — was pronounced dead by authorities at 2:12 p.m., sources said, adding that it appeared the TV star had fatally OD’d. It was unclear how long the actor may have been dead.

“No foul play indicated,’’ a police source said. “No forced entry, the apartment was in order.’’

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,’’ spokeswoman Marianna Shafran told The Hollywood Reporter. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.’’

Cops are investigating where the drugs found in Williams’ home came from, sources said.

The city Medical Examiner’s Office was at Williams’ building Monday afternoon, and eight NYPD cops, including at least two supervisors, were outside. Later in the afternoon, family and friends could be seen hugging each other, as police removed bags of evidence.