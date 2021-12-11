Skip to content Skip to footer

Thirsty Kampalans celebrate Nexus Lounge re-opening

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsThirsty Kampalans celebrate Nexus Lounge...
6 hours ago
Share
166Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun writer

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many wrote an epitaph on Nexus Lounge.  This followed the death of Ivan Kakooza the proprietor in October 2020.  They were wrong.  The popular hangout in Najjera has since taken on new management. It had a grand opening on Friday.

There was a huge turn up of revelers at the re-opening of Nexus Lounge in Najjera (Photo: courtesy)

Thirsty Kampala revelers thronged the hangout to celebrate its re-opening. They danced into the night after piling into the pub following the recent easing on the lockdown.

The revelers were entertained by music from the Abeeka band (photo: courtesy)

Queues were seen outside with some revelers partying in the street as they waited to access the venue.   It was a constant flow of revelers; police at one point had to block others from accessing the venue to ensure “social distancing” (The irony!)

The early birds at Nexus Lounge found time to dance and enjoy before Police locked out surging crowds (photo: courtesy)

Those who accessed the venue enjoyed performances from the Abeeka band (former Janzi band) and DJ mixes from the resident DJ Nelly Sting and Selector Jeff.  Many left at dawn in different levels of inebriation.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
TikToker rubbishes claims she’s carrying Daddy Andre’s baby
December 11, 2021
Latest News
Judith Babirye apologises for her past mistakes
January 24, 2022
Latest News
Blogger Isma Olaxes arrested over defaming singer Ssuuna
October 4, 2021
Latest News Top News
I am not here to fight Sheebah, new TNS singer Rahmah Pinky says
December 30, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.