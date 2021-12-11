Thirsty Kampalans celebrate Nexus Lounge re-opening

By Kampala Sun writer

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many wrote an epitaph on Nexus Lounge. This followed the death of Ivan Kakooza the proprietor in October 2020. They were wrong. The popular hangout in Najjera has since taken on new management. It had a grand opening on Friday.

Thirsty Kampala revelers thronged the hangout to celebrate its re-opening. They danced into the night after piling into the pub following the recent easing on the lockdown.

Queues were seen outside with some revelers partying in the street as they waited to access the venue. It was a constant flow of revelers; police at one point had to block others from accessing the venue to ensure “social distancing” (The irony!)

Those who accessed the venue enjoyed performances from the Abeeka band (former Janzi band) and DJ mixes from the resident DJ Nelly Sting and Selector Jeff. Many left at dawn in different levels of inebriation.