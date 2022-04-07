Three Queen Elizabeth National Park lions electrocuted

By Titus Kakembo

Fate has again dealt another blow to the tourism industry as Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) announced the death of three more lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

“This time round, the carcasses were found in Kigabu village in Katunguru, Rubirizi district,” said UWA senior spokesman Bashir Hangi. “They were found dead on an electric fence at Irungu Hotel. Two of them were stuck in the live electrical wires.”

The actual cause of death of these iconic mammals known as the Kings of the Jungle is yet to be established.

“A post-mortem on the dead lionesses will be done to confirm their actual death. The public will be informed about the outcome of the post-mortem. Rubirizi Police was informed and they have already visited the scene.”

Eleven other lions were poisoned in 2018. Another pride has since inherited the territory.

“That is how nature is in the wilderness,” said the UWA tourism Steven Nyadru. “Lions give birth to triplets. But normally it is only one that makes it to maturity.”

He revealed that the prized tree-climbing lions at Ishasha in Queen Elizabeth National Park are a gem that pulls crowds to the park.

“A trip to this park without seeing a lion is considered incomplete,” revealed Nyadru. “They are the ones which controlled the population of antelopes that reproduce so fast that at times they threaten to overwhelm the carrying capacity of the park.”

A tour of Queen Elizabeth National Park reveals communities living in Kasenyi and keeping cattle, sheep, and goats.

According to National Geographic, a lion would not choose to hunt a swift antelope when livestock makes an easier target.

“The lion engages in the hunt for big and strong prey like a buffalo when the lioness and cubs are overpowered,” added Nyadru. “But when it comes to dining, table manners dictate that the lion first has its fill before the rest of the pride.”