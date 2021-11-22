Three times unlucky! Attackers attempt to break into Kumi bishop’s home, chased away AGAIN

By Godfrey Ojore

Security guards fired live bullets Wednesday night, April 27, at the residence of Bishop Michael Okwii Esakahan of Kumi Diocese after a group of unknown people reportedly attempted to break into his house.

The incident is said to have occurred at about midnight.

It is understood that the bishop called for more help from the Kumi Police to intervene as the guards continued to fire into the air. They managed to repulse the attack.

This is the third time the bishop has been attacked at his residence in Kumi municipality. The Police said the attackers are not known.

“The first attempt was on March 27 and this month, there have been two attempts to break into my house,” said Okwii.

Boniface Anguandia, the regional security manager for Alfa Security Guards, told New Vision that two men dressed in black jackets approached the door of the bishop’s house.

“Since it was night (time), they didn’t know where the guards had taken cover and they approached the door wanting to force their way in. When our guard cocked the gun, they took off,” he said.

Anguandia explained that the guards fired into the air after the burglars returned.

“Last month, unknown people came in big numbers at night wanting to force their way into the house of the bishop, but our guards managed to disperse them.”

Oscar Ageca, the regional Police spokesperson for Kyoga East, told New Vision that Police took a sniffer dog to the scene to help track down the attackers.

“I can confirm that there were unknown people who wanted to attack the bishop, but they were repulsed by the security guards who have been deployed there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Okwii said intimidations will not stop him from serving the Church, adding that he continues to pray for peace and unity in the diocese.

Okwii was elected the second bishop of Kumi in February this year and was enthroned the following month – on March 6 – at St. Philip’s Cathedral, Ngora.

The Rt. Rev. Thomas Irigei, the first bishop of Kumi, retired at the end of 2019 when he reached the church’s mandatory retirement age of 65.